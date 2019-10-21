Halloween extravaganza Wicked Woods and family events galore at Waterford festival

Waterford Imagine Arts Festival offers a variety of events for families and young lovers of the arts across the city until Sunday.

Some of the events especially curated for children include Horribly Historic Trails and Wicked Woods.

The streets of Waterford are set to undergo a transformation as Waterford Youth Arts and Imagine Arts Festival are proud to present Horribly Historical Trails from Wednesday to Saturday at 6.45pm. Explore the streets of Waterford to hear the stories hidden in our ancient walls, of those who have walked before us. Meet the ghosts of the legends you have heard the tails off: Vikings, Kings, Vampires, and many more of those lost but not forgotten. Each tour will depart from outside of the Medieval Museum.

Be prepared for a spooktastic night of frights and delights as you will see Waterford city in a way you have never seen it before told through the eyes of all those who have walked through this city for hundreds of years. This theatrical tale will be sure to delight children and adults of all ages above six-years-old.

Free yarn bombing will be on offer for little ones at Goma Gallery on Sunday. The street art employs colourful displays of yarn rather than paint or chalk. There will be a free children’s Illustration Hot Desk with Declan Pierce on Saturday from 1-4pm at The Book Centre. Declan Pierce is an artist from Dunmore East with training in classical animation. He loves to draw, doodle and paint murals and has been a comic book fan for as long as he can remember. He has run lots of art workshops for children at festivals, in libraries and art centres. He loves to get children drawing. He is looking forward to working with you to create incredible characters and book covers. Pre-booking for all workshops is advised.

From Friday to Sunday, Spraoi will showcase Wicked Woods, a journey through Carriganore Woods beside WIT Sports Arena. The Woods will be inhabited by Spraoi characters and creations, with light, sound, effects, creatures and live performance. The Wicked Woods is a premier Halloween attraction, suitable of adults and children with a matinee opening for smaller children.

See www.imagineartsfestival.com.