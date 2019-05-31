Brand new health and wellness festival announced for Waterford

A brand-new health, fitness and wellness event has been announced for the stunning 70-acre Mount Congreve Gardens in Waterford.

‘Nature & Nurture Restival’ will take place on Sunday, June 30 from 11 am to 5 pm. The festival will offer an action-packed day of guided yoga, meditation, and pilates classes plus guided Shinrin-yoku forest bathing walks along with expert talks on mental health, physiotherapy and wellness, health and nutrition and taster sessions in acupuncture, reflexology and reiki. In addition, a variety of local food producers will host a market onsite and the tranquil Rose Lawn will offer a ‘Restival’ social area.

Estate Manager at Mount Congreve Ray Sinnott says, “We are delighted dot announce this brand new event for Mount Congreve and indeed the first Health and Wellbeing Festival for Waterford. The gardens at Mount Congreve could not offer a more ideal location for this event. It is a tranquil space with an opportunity for visitors to relax in the most peaceful surroundings and with 16 kilometres of walking trails plus the adjoining Waterford Greenway there are a host of natural amenities to enjoy some fitness challenges and practice mental wellbeing.”

The day will commence with a variety of yoga and Pilates classes available across the bell Gate lawn, Beech Lawn, and the Walled Garden; with Meditation on Monty’s Lawn along with guided Japanese Forest Bathing walks departing from the formal walled garden through the woodlands and into the depths of the 70-acre gardens.

The Mount Congreve gardens with its magnificent woodland canopy couldn't be more perfect a place to try out some Shinrin-yoku, the medicine of simply being in the forest. Forest bathing was developed in Japan during the 1980s and has become a cornerstone of preventive health care and healing in Japanese medicine and is proven to lower the heart rate and blood pressure, reduce the stress hormone, boost the immune system and improve overall feelings of wellbeing.

The expert teachers selected to take part in the first 'Nature and Nurture Restival' at Mount Congreve have 100s of years of collective experience and teaching. From yoga gurus to practising GP’s to health and wellness experts visitors to the festival can be assured of an opportunity to try or learn something new from the regions top practitioners.

Ticket holders for 'Nature and Nurture Restival' can enjoy the events talks, classes, guided walks and tasters on the day as part of their ticket. The ticket price is €30, check out the Mount Congreve Gardens website for further details and for tickets which are now on sale at www.mountcongreve.com

The gardens at Mount Congreve, Waterford, consist of around seventy acres of intensively planted woodland garden and a four-acre walled garden with features such as a Chinese pergola, ponds, a temple and much more. The entire collection of plants is one of the largest in Ireland and consists of over three thousand different trees and shrubs, more than two thousand Rhododendrons, six hundred Camellias, three hundred Acer cultivars, six hundred conifers, two hundred and fifty climbers and fifteen hundred herbaceous plants. Simply, the gardens are amazing.