Met Éireann issues Status Orange severe weather warning for Waterford

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange severe weather alert (Rainfall) for Waterford.
Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange severe weather alert (Rainfall) for Waterford on Tuesday night (October 18), Wednesday (October 19) and Wednesday night.
There is also a possibility of thundery downpours which could lead to localised flooding.
⚠️Status Orange Weather Warning issued⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2022
Affected Regions: Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow
Heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night
Expected Onset: Tuesday 18/10 at 10pm
Please see⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6https://t.co/y935BNm4NJ pic.twitter.com/SDWRbbAlQj
Disruption is likely.
The weather warning is in place until 12am Thursday.
