WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today
Today there will be scattered showers with sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Light to moderate westerly winds.
Tonight will become mostly cloudy with patchy rain spreading from the west. Most of the east of the province will stay dry.
Mild again with temperatures not falling below 13 to 15 degrees generally. Some mist and fog patches will form in light southwest breezes.
Outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, will clear northeastwards this morning. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 22, 2022
Bright spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day. ️
Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast. pic.twitter.com/icedjJiSsK
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Monday. Low on Tuesday.
