WATERFORD WEATHER: Possible thundery showers expected today with highest temperatures of 23 degrees
Showers early today, possibly heavy or thundery in parts, will clear and there'll be sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 22 or 23 degrees with fresh southwest winds.
There will be variable cloud tonight with a few well-scattered light showers. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, with moderate south-west winds.
Showers in Munster & south Leinster this morning, some heavy & possibly thundery ️but it will be drier with sunny spells in Connacht & Ulster.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 2, 2022
These drier & brighter conditions will extend to most areas through the afternoon & evening ⛅️
️Highs of 17 to 23°C, warmest in the E pic.twitter.com/jJ7RUEcmMe
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and moderate on Wednesday.
Waterford FC pulled off a stunning result in the first round of the FAI Cup on Sunday as they knocked out reigning champions St. Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park. PIC: Sportsfile
The Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill is being introduced as part of an EU directive which has a deadline of August 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.