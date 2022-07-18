WATERFORD WEATHER: Dry and mostly sunny today with temperatures soaring to 30 degrees
Mist and fog in the west will gradually retreat towards the coasts leaving a hot, dry and mostly sunny day.
Temperatures will generally range from 25 to 30 degrees, but holding a little cooler though near some coastal fringes and sea fog may persist along some Atlantic coasts tempering highs further.
Southerly breezes will increase mostly moderate with local afternoon sea breezes developing also.
Tonight will remain warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 17 degrees. It will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and some clear spells, but showers will develop in the west by morning.
Some mist and fog will develop also in mostly light variable winds, however winds will increase moderate to occasionally fresh northwesterly by morning.
Very warm/hot today☀️with sunshine turning hazier later.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2022
Temperatures️ will generally range from 27 to 32°C, however it will be a little cooler near coasts, especially where sea fog️ persists along some west & northwest coasts.
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/orKq4jJ0X8
Pollen Forecast
High today and moderate on Tuesday.
