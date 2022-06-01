WATERFORD WEATHER: Possible showers expected but looking mainly dry and sunny for the weekend ahead

Showery conditions expected for Thursday night and Friday before becoming warmer, drier and more settled for the Bank Holiday Weekend as high pressure builds up over the country.

Today

Dry with sunny spells developing this morning. A few isolated showers will also develop through the day but most areas will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light northerly or breezes.

Dry with long clear spells for much of the night. Cloud start to build in from the west later in the night. Winds will be mostly light and variable, falling calm at times which will allow some pockets of mist and fog to develop. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Thursday

Tomorrow morning, cloud will continue to build from the west with scattered showers following. Drier conditions with sunny spells will follow from the west towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light breezes.

Showery rain will become mostly confined to the eastern half of the country early in the night before clearing into the Irish Sea towards morning. Drier conditions with clear spells will follow in the clearance from the rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light variable breezes.

Highs of 14 to 18°C, warmest in the southwest, with light breezes. pic.twitter.com/9ZhghEwM7n — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2022

Friday

A good deal of cloud expected with scattered showers though there will be some sunny spells. Some showers will be heavy with a chance of thundery downpours leading to surface water flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly light northeasterly breezes.

Early Friday night, the showers will die away leaving a largely dry and clear night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light breezes.

Saturday and Sunday

There is some uncertainty in the details but current indications suggest that they will be warm and dry days with good spells of sunshine for most though there is a chance of some showers, mainly in the south and southeast where it will be slightly cloudier.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, coolest along eastern coasts due to light to moderate onshore winds but possibly getting into the low 20's in parts of the southwest and west.

Dry with long clear spells during the night with temperatures not falling below 7 to 10 degrees.