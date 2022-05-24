WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today
American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in Dublin’s RDS Arena on May 5 and 7, 2023. PIC: Sportsfile
Agency executive director David Beasley built upon a social media back-and-forth he had with Musk last year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.