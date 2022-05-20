WATERFORD WEATHER: An unsettled weekend ahead with heavy showers and spells of sunshine

Unsettled with showers most days, some heavy on Monday. Temperatures dropping back to the low to mid-teens early next week.

Today

Rain this morning will be heavy for a time before clearing to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. Some will be heavy with the chance of a thundery downpour this afternoon locally.

Showers will ease in the evening with many areas having a dry and bright end to the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, best values further east. Moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly, will be gusty at times.

Tonight will be largely dry and clear at first. It will turn cloudier overnight with some showers moving onto western coasts towards dawn. Winds will ease to a light to moderate southwest breeze. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Rain will continue to extend to all areas though the course of the morning ️



Rain will be heavy at times ️



Sunny spells & scattered showers will follow this afternoon, some heavy & possibly thundery, with a chance of hail ️⛈️



Top temperatures generally 13°C to 16°C ️ pic.twitter.com/sM3iqLDbH9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 20, 2022

Saturday

A good deal of cloud around tomorrow with a few showers, mainly affecting western coasts of Munster. Decent dry spells elsewhere with just the chance of a shower. Brightening up at times with the odd spell of sunshine breaking through. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Moderate southwest winds, fresher at times near western coasts.

A cloudy to overcast night on Saturday with showers persisting in Atlantic coastal counties. Long dry spells in the east with just the odd shower overnight. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 or 12 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will be strong for a time on northwestern coasts. Misty in places with some local fog.

Sunday

A rather cloudy morning with showers extending countrywide. Brightening up in the afternoon with some sunshine in between showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Showers will continue to feed in overnight from the Atlantic in a light to moderate westerly breeze. Some clear spells, with the driest weather towards the southeast. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Monday

Widespread showers, turning increasingly heavy during the afternoon with the chance of a thundery downpour, interspersed with bright or sunny spells. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and a moderate northwest breeze. Showers will continue in western coastal areas overnight, becoming largely dry elsewhere with varying cloud cover. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees.