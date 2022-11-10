Search

10 Nov 2022

Waterford man to captain Munster against South Africa Select XV tonight

Jack O’Donoghue Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

10 Nov 2022 5:01 PM

THE Munster Rugby team has been named for Thursday’s historic clash against South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm, live on Virgin Media 2.

The sell-out game will see 41,400 supporters make their way to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the largest-ever attendance at a rugby game in the province.

The Munster Rugby starting line-up shows seven changes to the side that faced Ulster at Thomond Park last time out.

Waterford's Jack O’Donoghue captains Munster with three Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players named in the squad.

Academy lock Edwin Edogbo keeps his place in the second row with Cian Hurley and Patrick Campbell among the replacements.

Antoine Frisch makes his first start for Munster after recovering from a calf injury suffered on the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

Kiran McDonald partners Edogbo in the second row on his first Munster appearance after joining on a short-term deal last month.

Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa and Gavin Coombes also come into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Shane Daly and Zebo on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Frisch form the centre partnership for the first time with Paddy Patterson and Healy in the half-backs.

Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and Salanoa pack down in the front row with Edogbo and McDonald in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, John Hodnett and Coombes complete the side.

Barron, Coombes and Daly were all in action for Ireland A against the New Zealand XV last week.

Hooker Niall Scannell has completed the return-to-play protocols and is named among the replacements along with props Liam O’Connor and Keynan Knox.

Academy lock/back-row forward Hurley and Alex Kendellen complete the forward cover.

Neil Cronin, Campbell and Malakai Fekitoa are the backline replacements with Fekitoa returning from international duty with Tonga.

Rory Scannell and Niall Scannell are the only two players in this squad who played in Munster’s last game against a touring side, the Maori All Blacks, in 2016.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Roman Salanoa; Edwin Edogbo, Kiran McDonald; Jack O’Donoghue (Capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Neil Cronin, Patrick Campbell, Malakai Fekitoa.

