Search

12 Aug 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Galway United

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Galway United

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Galway United. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

12 Aug 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC take on title rivals Galway United at the RSC on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues, who defeated Treaty United 2-1 at the Market's Field last Friday, can cut the gap between them and the Tribesmen this week when they welcome John Caulfield's outfit who are in second place on the First Division table.

Waterford go into the encounter nine points adrift of United but Danny Searle's side have one game in hand on both table-toppers Cork City and the Tribesmen - who drew 2-2 with Wexford FC in their most recent fixture.

Ahead of tonight's game, Searle told Waterford's club website: “We know we can compete and beat any team on our day and that’s the consistency that we’re looking to get from the squad until the end of the season. We have quality in the squad and some outstanding young players who can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

“Galway will prove another very tough task. There hasn’t been much between the sides this season with three very close matches so we need to perform to pick up points.

“John [Caulfield] always has his side well set up but we’ve trained well all week and we’re ready for the challenge.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 6

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Wassim Aouachria - 4

Shane Griffin - 4

Roland Idowu - 3

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

Darragh Power - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, August 12. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

01 Jul 2022 | Galway United 1-0 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 21/20

Draw 23/10

Galway United 11/5

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media