MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Galway United

Waterford FC take on title rivals Galway United at the RSC on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues, who defeated Treaty United 2-1 at the Market's Field last Friday, can cut the gap between them and the Tribesmen this week when they welcome John Caulfield's outfit who are in second place on the First Division table.

Darragh Power's first senior League of Ireland goal proved an important one last Friday



Waterford go into the encounter nine points adrift of United but Danny Searle's side have one game in hand on both table-toppers Cork City and the Tribesmen - who drew 2-2 with Wexford FC in their most recent fixture.

Ahead of tonight's game, Searle told Waterford's club website: “We know we can compete and beat any team on our day and that’s the consistency that we’re looking to get from the squad until the end of the season. We have quality in the squad and some outstanding young players who can’t wait to get back on the pitch.

“Galway will prove another very tough task. There hasn’t been much between the sides this season with three very close matches so we need to perform to pick up points.

“John [Caulfield] always has his side well set up but we’ve trained well all week and we’re ready for the challenge.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 6

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Wassim Aouachria - 4

Shane Griffin - 4

Roland Idowu - 3

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

George Forrest - 1

Darragh Power - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, August 12. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

01 Jul 2022 | Galway United 1-0 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 21/20

Draw 23/10

Galway United 11/5