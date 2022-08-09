Waterford FC to hold open training session for fans today

Waterford FC have announced an open training session for supporters to attend on Tuesday, August 9 from 10.30am-1pm at the RSC. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford, who currently sit in third place on the League of Ireland First Division table, welcome all fans wishing to see the Blues in action up close along with a meet & greet after the training session.
The club shop & tuck shop will also be open with refreshments available to purchase.
