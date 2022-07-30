Waterford man John O'Shea 'looking forward' to start of Championship campaign with Stoke City

Waterford native John O'Shea said he is "really enjoying" his new coaching role at EFL Championship side Stoke City.

The former Republic of Ireland defender, who most recently had coaching roles with the Irish under-21 team and Reading, will work alongside ex-Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill for the forthcoming English Championship campaign.

O'Shea told Stoke City's YouTube channel: "I was delighted when the opportunity came about to join a fantastic club like Stoke.

"It is a really exciting group, a good mixture of young and experienced players, so looking forward to the start of the season now.

We caught up with John O'Shea following his appointment to the Potters' coaching staff

"It is brilliant to be back at first-team level again, that's where I want to be so I am really looking forward to it.

"It is great coming into a scenario like this at Stoke and working with really good people. The football knowledge you gain from them along the way is hugely important and hopefully I can add some of my knowledge to that as well."

Stoke City begin their Championship campaign against Millwall today (Saturday, July 30).