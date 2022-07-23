Waterford man John O'Shea joins coaching staff of English Championship side

Waterford native John O'Shea has joined the coaching staff of EFL Championship side Stoke City.

O'Shea, who is currently an assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland under-21 team, retired from international football in 2019 after earning an impressive 118 caps for the Boys in Green.

The 41-year-old will work alongside former Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill who became Potters boss in 2019.

O'Neill said: “John is at the start of his coaching career. He had a spell at Reading after his career as a player drew to a close and is involved at international level.

“I think he will bring a great deal to us. In coaching you bring your standards as a player and I think everyone knows that John O’Shea had extremely high standards as a player.

“He had a fantastic playing career but he’s very keen to learn as a coach as well and he has settled in extremely well.

“I think he brings the right mix of not only his expertise but also his personality and he’s a good person to have around, particularly around young players.”