Waterford man John O'Shea joins coaching staff of English Championship side

Waterford native John O'Shea has joined the coaching staff of EFL Championship side Stoke City. PIC: Sportsfile
We are delighted to confirm the appointment of John O’Shea to the first-team coaching staff— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 22, 2022
O'Shea, who is currently an assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland under-21 team, retired from international football in 2019 after earning an impressive 118 caps for the Boys in Green.
The 41-year-old will work alongside former Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill who became Potters boss in 2019.
O'Neill said: “John is at the start of his coaching career. He had a spell at Reading after his career as a player drew to a close and is involved at international level.
“I think he will bring a great deal to us. In coaching you bring your standards as a player and I think everyone knows that John O’Shea had extremely high standards as a player.
“He had a fantastic playing career but he’s very keen to learn as a coach as well and he has settled in extremely well.
“I think he brings the right mix of not only his expertise but also his personality and he’s a good person to have around, particularly around young players.”
