Waterford v Donegal: Time, team news and TV schedule

Waterford ladies manager Pat Sullivan. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford senior ladies footballers open their All-Ireland championship campaign against Donegal on Saturday. The game will be played in St Brendan’s Park, Birr, County Offaly.
TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship— Waterford LGFA (@WaterfordLGFA) June 7, 2022
Group D Round 1
DONEGAL v WATERFORD
Saturday 11th June
⌚ Throw in: 5.00pm
Venue: St Brendan's Park, Birr, Offaly
Buy tickets online: https://t.co/AUU1SheLdd
Also live on @SportTG4 #ProperFan pic.twitter.com/HMQGWMgZfp
TIME
The match will throw in at 5pm in Offaly. The game will be followed by Galway and Kerry at 7.15pm.
TEAM NEWS
Waterford manager Pat Sullivan has named an unchanged team from their Munster Championship semi-final defeat to Cork:
Waterford team: E Gallagher; R Casey, M Dunford, Kate McGrath; C McGrath, L Mulcahy, Karen McGrath (capt.); E Murray, H Power; B McMaugh, K Hogan, A O’Neill; K Murray, A Mullaney, A Murray.
TV SCHEDULE
The game will be live on TG4 with coverage starting at 4.45pm.
Bí linn do Craobhchomórtas @TG4TV i bPeil na mBan.— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 10, 2022
Don't miss the latest from the Senior Ladies Football Championship on TG4.
Dé Sathairn / Saturday
⏰ 16:45
@DonegalLGFA v @WaterfordLGFA
⏰ 19:00
@kerryladiesfoot v @GalwayLgfa @LadiesFootball | #ProperFan pic.twitter.com/S1hT5Od1UI
