Disappointment for Waterford runners as Dublin Marathon cancelled for second year in a row

There is widespread disappointment for Waterford runners as the 2021 KBC Dublin Marathon has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Organisers of the popular race cited "too many unknowns" ahead of the October 24 event.

Last year's event was one of many sporting events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and organisers did not feel it was advisable to hold such a large event with "recent updates on modelling around Covid-19".

Jim Aughney, Race Director, said: "It is with great regret that we are cancelling the KBC Dublin Marathon for the second year in a row. Despite vigorous evaluations, there are still too many unknowns to be confident that we could provide a safe event given the pure scale of the marathon.

"We have a duty of care to the runners, volunteers, suppliers and supporters. This will be extremely disappointing news for all participants entered. We want to thank them for their continued support."

He added: "We have come to a critical point in our event planning when a final decision needed to be made. We took into consideration the recent updates on modelling around Covid-19 and the immense challenges of creating a controlled, safe environment for the KBC Dublin Marathon which has a footprint of 26.2 miles with 25,000 runners and 200,000 supporters who line the streets to cheer them on."

All entries for the 2021 KBC Dublin Marathon will be valid for the 2022 race. For those who do not wish to avail of this, a full refund option will be available.

Runners can still enter and take part in the KBC Virtual Dublin Marathon over the October Bank Holiday weekend.