Three horses worth backing at York and the Curragh on Friday

The Ebor meeting continues at York today while the Curragh also hosts a high-class evening meeting. Aidan O'Brien could have winners at both while Mark Johnston is also worth following at York.

Starting at York in the afternoon, Johnston's DEE EX BEE (3/1) will have to end an incredible winning run on the Sea the Stars-bred Stradivarius at 2.25pm but it could be third time lucky for last year's Derby runner-up. DEE EX BEE has been runner-up to the favourite here on his last two starts, at Ascot in June and Goodwood in July. That July race was an epic with Stradivarius winning out by just a neck. DEE EX BEE rallied well inside the final furlong of the two-mile trip that day and a slightly extended two-mile trip today may give him the opportunity to deny John Gosden's star.

Aidan O'Brien has a strong hand in the 3.35pm where Ten Sovereigns will be a popular betting prospect, but his stablemate FAIRYLAND (12/1) offers good each-way value. He hasn't captured the form he showed in 2018 this term but did seem to be in better heart last time out when he was third and just over three lengths behind Ten Sovereigns on that occasion in Newmarket. He may not be good enough to turn that into a win but he can run into the frame again.

Switching to the Curragh this evening, CABOT HILLS (5/2) looks a good prospect in the 5.40pm race. He ran into a good one in the shape of Free Solo of Jessica Harrington's yard in a Leopardstown maiden last month but showed enough to suggest a high level of ability himself. He was second and five lengths behind the winner that day but the fact that the fourth-placed horse has picked up a win since suggests the form is strong.