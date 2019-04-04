SPORT
This weekend's Lidl Ladies National Football League and All-Ireland PPS finals fixtures
Lidl Ladies National Football League (2pm unless stated)
Sunday, April 7
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 - Round 7
Cork v Dublin - Mallow (S Mulvihill, Kerry)
Monaghan v Mayo - Blackhill Emeralds, near Castleblaney (G Corrigan, Down)
Galway v Donegal - Corofin (G McMahon, Mayo)
Westmeath v Tipperary - 1pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (G Carmody, Roscommon).
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 - Round 7
Tyrone v Kerry - 1pm, Coalisland (G Chapman, Sligo)
Clare v Waterford (K O’Brien, Limerick)
Cavan v Laois - Crosserlough (D McEnery, Westmeath)
Armagh v Wexford, Silverbridge, (M Farrelly, Cavan).
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 - Round 7
Offaly v Roscommon - (B Redmond, Wexford)
Down v Meath - Saval (K McKeever, Armagh)
Longford v Wicklow - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (M Kenny, Mayo)
Sligo v Kildare - Cloonacool Community Park (S McLoughlin, Donegal).
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 - Round 7
Fermanagh v Kilkenny, Kinawley (D Callaghan, Donegal)
Antrim v Carlow, Musgrave Park (S Coyle, Donegal)
Limerick v Leitrim, Askeaton (J Devlin, Galway)
Louth v Derry - Clan na Gael, Dundalk (D Carolan, Down).
Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior Finals
Friday, April 5
Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior B Championship 2019 Final (result on the day)
Coláiste Oiriall (Monaghan) v Moate CS, (Westmeath) - 12.30pm, Glennon Brothers, Pearse Park, Longford (S Curley, Galway).
Saturday, April 6
Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior A Championship 2019 Final (result on the day)
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway (Galway) v St Catherine’s College (Armagh) - 1pm, The Downs, Westmeath (K Corcoran, Mayo).
Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior C Championship 2019 Final (result on the day)
Cashel Community School (Tipperary) v FCJ Bunclody (Wexford) - 1pm, St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Waterford (E Moran, Kerry).
