This weekend's Lidl Ladies National Football League and All-Ireland PPS finals fixtures

Lidl Ladies National Football League (2pm unless stated)

Sunday, April 7

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 - Round 7

Cork v Dublin - Mallow (S Mulvihill, Kerry)

Monaghan v Mayo - Blackhill Emeralds, near Castleblaney (G Corrigan, Down)

Galway v Donegal - Corofin (G McMahon, Mayo)

Westmeath v Tipperary - 1pm, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (G Carmody, Roscommon).

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 - Round 7

Tyrone v Kerry - 1pm, Coalisland (G Chapman, Sligo)

Clare v Waterford (K O’Brien, Limerick)

Cavan v Laois - Crosserlough (D McEnery, Westmeath)

Armagh v Wexford, Silverbridge, (M Farrelly, Cavan).

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 - Round 7

Offaly v Roscommon - (B Redmond, Wexford)

Down v Meath - Saval (K McKeever, Armagh)

Longford v Wicklow - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (M Kenny, Mayo)

Sligo v Kildare - Cloonacool Community Park (S McLoughlin, Donegal).

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 - Round 7

Fermanagh v Kilkenny, Kinawley (D Callaghan, Donegal)

Antrim v Carlow, Musgrave Park (S Coyle, Donegal)

Limerick v Leitrim, Askeaton (J Devlin, Galway)

Louth v Derry - Clan na Gael, Dundalk (D Carolan, Down).

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior Finals

Friday, April 5

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior B Championship 2019 Final (result on the day)

Coláiste Oiriall (Monaghan) v Moate CS, (Westmeath) - 12.30pm, Glennon Brothers, Pearse Park, Longford (S Curley, Galway).

Saturday, April 6

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior A Championship 2019 Final (result on the day)

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway (Galway) v St Catherine’s College (Armagh) - 1pm, The Downs, Westmeath (K Corcoran, Mayo).

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior C Championship 2019 Final (result on the day)

Cashel Community School (Tipperary) v FCJ Bunclody (Wexford) - 1pm, St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Waterford (E Moran, Kerry).