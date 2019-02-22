TV coverage confirmed for weekend GAA matches

The TV schedule for this week's GAA matches has been confirmed, including the Fitzgibbon Cup final to be played in Waterford.

Division 1A games to get coverage are Clare v Wexford and Tipperary v Kilkenny on TG4.

There is also an Allianz Football League tie on the TG4 schedule - Galway v Kerry.

On Saturday, eir Sports have two live football games at 7pm - Dublin v Mayo and Tyrone v Monaghan.

TG4 Sport's YouTube channel will also air the Fitzgibbon Cup final between St. Mary's and UCC at 2.40pm on Saturday.

TG4's GAA Schedule:

Sunday



Allianz Hurling League

Tipperary v Kilkenny – LIVE @ 1.30pm

Clare v Wexford – DEFERRED @ 3.45pm

Allianz Football League

Galway v Kerry – DEFERRED @ 5.15pm