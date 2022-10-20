MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Athlone Town

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC conclude their league campaign against Athlone Town at the RSC on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
The Blues return to First Division action this week following their disappointing 1-0 FAI Cup semi-final loss to Shelbourne last weekend.
Promotion push continues this Friday when we face Athlone Town at the RSC.
A victory or a draw would guarantee a second-place finish for the Blues which would see Danny Searle's side take on Treaty United in a two-legged semi-final tie.
The first leg of the playoffs will be on next Wednesday with Galway United and Longford Town also involved.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 17
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 8
Shane Griffin - 7
Wassim Aouachria - 7
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Raúl Uche - 2
Richard Taylor - 1
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, October 21. The game will also be live on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
27 Jun 2022 - Athlone Town 2-5 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 1/4
Draw 4/1
Athlone Town 15/2
