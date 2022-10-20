Search

20 Oct 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Athlone Town

MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Athlone Town

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

20 Oct 2022 10:31 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC conclude their league campaign against Athlone Town at the RSC on Friday - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues return to First Division action this week following their disappointing 1-0 FAI Cup semi-final loss to Shelbourne last weekend.

A victory or a draw would guarantee a second-place finish for the Blues which would see Danny Searle's side take on Treaty United in a two-legged semi-final tie.

The first leg of the playoffs will be on next Wednesday with Galway United and Longford Town also involved.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 17

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 8

Shane Griffin - 7

Wassim Aouachria - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 2

Richard Taylor - 1

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, October 21. The game will also be live on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

27 Jun 2022 - Athlone Town 2-5 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 1/4

Draw 4/1

Athlone Town 15/2

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media