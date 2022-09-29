MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Cobh Ramblers. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC continue First Division action this Friday when they host Cobh Ramblers at the RSC - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
The Blues, who have four league fixtures remaining, welcome Shane Keegan's Cobh outfit this week.
Danny Searle's side defeated Bray Wanderers 3-0 away from home last weekend to keep tabs with second-place Galway United.
Waterford will aim to finish the campaign on a high ahead of the playoffs and an FAI Cup semi-final to look forward to on October 16.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 15
Louis Britton - 10
Shane Griffin - 7
Junior Quitirna - 7
Wassim Aouachria - 6
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Roland Idowu - 5
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Darragh Power - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Richard Taylor - 1
Raúl Uche - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, September 30. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
15 Jul 2022 | Cobh Ramblers 0-5 Waterford FC
MATCH ODDS
Waterford FC 1/7
Draw 11/2
Cobh Ramblers 10/1
