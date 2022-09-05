Waterford FC to host Fans' Forum event with new owner

Waterford FC have confirmed the venue for a Fans' Forum evening with new Blues owner Andy Pilley this Wednesday, September 7. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford FC have confirmed the venue for a Fans' Forum evening with new Blues owner Andy Pilley this Wednesday, September 7.
Due to high demand, the Fans' Forum event on Wednesday 7 September has now been moved to the WIT Arena.
Due to high demand, the event will now be held at the WIT Arena and it will get underway at 7:30pm (Doors open at 6.45pm).
Pilley, who also owns EFL outfit Fleetwood Town, will share his plans for the club following his recent takeover.
Supporters wishing to attend the event can apply HERE (First 30 people will gain access)
