MATCH PREVIEW (FAI Cup): Malahide United v Waterford FC

PREVIEW
Waterford FC face Malahide United in the second round of the FAI Cup on Saturday - Kick-off is at 5pm.
Final game of the month for the Blues as we travel to Gannon Park this Saturday to face Malahide United in the https://t.co/JSNGAwLO2j FAI Cup Second Round.— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 23, 2022
Admission is €10 (adults), OAP & Students €5. U12s Free. Tickets available on the gate.#WaterfordFC #FAICup pic.twitter.com/GWGk4AS7pL
The Blues have a break from league action this week as they take on Leinster Senior outfit Malahide at Gannon Park.
Danny Searle's produced a shock result in round one when they defeated FAI Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic 2-1 at Richmond Park while Malahide overcame Salthill Devon on penalties in the first round.
An expected victory would see Waterford included in the draw for the quarter-final of the FAI Cup.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 12
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 7
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Wassim Aouachria - 4
Shane Griffin - 4
Roland Idowu - 4
Tunmise Sobowale - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
Darragh Power - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 5pm at Gannon Park on Saturday, August 27.
MATCH ODDS
Malahide United 9/1
Draw 13/2
Waterford FC 1/7
