22 Aug 2022

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley completes takeover of Waterford FC

Andy Pilley, who is owner of EFL League One side Fleetwood Town, has bought Waterford FC from Richard Forrest. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

22 Aug 2022 5:17 PM

The English entrepreneur now holds 100% stake in the business and brings more than 18 years of club ownership experience with him to the Blues.

The 52-year-old will become the club’s Chairman, with Steve Curwood (Fleetwood Town FC, CEO) and Jamie Pilley joining the board of Directors.

Speaking on the deal, Pilley told Waterford's club website: “This is a real honour to have acquired Waterford FC, who I believe remain one of the biggest in Irish Football. The opportunity was presented to me last week, and having attended the games against Galway and Cork I was blown away by the level of support from the fans, the passion of the local people and the potential there is here at the club.

“Having spent time around the City, the word stability is something which consistently figured high on supporters wish-lists, so that’s something which I feel is going to be hugely important going forward. We want to put a professional infrastructure into Waterford FC similar to the one we have over in the UK where we’ve had enormous success.

“The secret of success here will be the whole city coming together. The football club needs to become aligned with the community, the supporters, the business community and the Council. For me this is a long-term investment into a club and the city.

“In 18 years as a club owner I feel I’ve learned a lot about what is required to make a football club successful, and feel myself and my senior staff can make a big impact at Waterford.

“We can’t wait to get started!”

