'Totally disgusted' - Waterford FC condemn 'ignorant' and 'insensitive' remarks aimed at former player

Waterford FC have released a strong statement regarding "ignorant and insensitive" online remarks aimed towards former player Louis Britton who now plays for Cork City.
Britton, who joined City from the Blues in June, came off the bench on Monday night when the two teams faced each other in the First Division at Turner's Cross.
The 21-year-old forward was on loan at Waterford for the first half of this year's League of Ireland campaign and the club emphasised that they "condemn online abuse in all its forms."
The statement, issued by Waterford's operations manager Tony Burke, read:
Waterford FC Club Statement pic.twitter.com/blVU1Adcnm— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 17, 2022
