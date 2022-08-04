Search

04 Aug 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Treaty United v Waterford FC

Waterford FC player Phoenix Patterson.

Tom Byrne

04 Aug 2022 11:32 AM

Waterford FC return to league action this week following their impressive FAI Cup victory over St Patrick's Athletic last weekend.

Waterford FC stun FAI Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic

The Blues travel to Limerick to face Treaty United at the Market's Field on Friday, in hope of returning to winning ways in the First Division after a defeat to Longford Town last time out.

Danny Searle's side remain in third place on the table going into this week's game while Treaty United sit in the playoff positions.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 6

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Wassim Aouachria - 4

Shane Griffin - 4

Roland Idowu - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Market's Field on Friday, August 5. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

27 May 2022 | Waterford FC 4-0 Treaty United

MATCH ODDS

Treaty United 4/1

Draw 3/1

Waterford FC 8/15

