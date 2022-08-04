MATCH PREVIEW: Treaty United v Waterford FC

Waterford FC player Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC return to league action this week following their impressive FAI Cup victory over St Patrick's Athletic last weekend.
The Blues travel to Limerick to face Treaty United at the Market's Field on Friday, in hope of returning to winning ways in the First Division after a defeat to Longford Town last time out.
Danny Searle's side remain in third place on the table going into this week's game while Treaty United sit in the playoff positions.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 12
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 6
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Wassim Aouachria - 4
Shane Griffin - 4
Roland Idowu - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Tunmise Sobowale - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Market's Field on Friday, August 5. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
27 May 2022 | Waterford FC 4-0 Treaty United
MATCH ODDS
Treaty United 4/1
Draw 3/1
Waterford FC 8/15
