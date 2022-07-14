MATCH PREVIEW: Cobh Ramblers v Waterford FC

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC take on Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park on Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.
The Blues will look to return to winning ways this week after suffering two defeats on the bounce in the First Division. Danny Searle's side were beaten 3-1 by Wexford FC at the RSC last Friday which keeps them in third place on the table, eleven points behind current table-toppers Cork City.
This week's opposition, Cobh Ramblers, sit in 9th position ahead of Friday's fixture. Shane Keegan's outfit were defeated 3-0 by second place Galway United in their most recent game.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 12
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 4
Cian Kavanagh - 4
Roland Idowu - 3
Shane Griffin - 3
Tunmise Sobowale - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
Callum Stringer - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at St Colman's Park on Friday, July 15. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV
LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)
13 May 2022 | Waterford FC 4-2 Cobh Ramblers
MATCH ODDS
Cobh Ramblers 8/1
Draw 15/4
Waterford FC 1/4
