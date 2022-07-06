Former Charlton Athletic striker signs for Waterford FC

Former Charlton Athletic under-23 striker Wassim Aouachria has signed for Waterford FC.

Aouachria, who represented Algeria at underage level, played for Olympic Marseille's academy before he joined the Addicks in 2019.

The 22-year-old went on to have loan spells at Aldershot, Braintree, and Hampton & Richmond Borough in the English National League before it was announced that he signed for Danny Searle's Blues earlier this week.

— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 4, 2022

Speaking to Waterford's club website, Aouachria said: “I’m really, really pleased and excited to sign. The first few days with the team have been really good integrating with the boys and they have been brilliant. I know a couple of the players, Junior [Quitirna] and Yassine [En-Neyah], and both have helped me a lot since I’ve been here.

“It’s a very talented group of players who want to work hard and improve and we’ll be really pushing to go up at the end of the season; I’m delighted to join and hopefully add something to the team.

“I’m really excited to be here to play games, score goals, contribute assists and really enjoy my football.”