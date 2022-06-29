Search

29 Jun 2022

Waterford FC star striker signs for title rivals

Waterford FC star striker signs for title rivals

Former Waterford FC loanee Louis Britton has signed for First Division title rivals Cork City. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

29 Jun 2022 6:19 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Former Waterford FC loanee Louis Britton has signed for First Division title rivals Cork City.

Britton, who spent the first half of the League of Ireland season on loan at the Blues, netted 10 goals in 18 games during his short but impressive spell at the RSC.

The 21-year-old English striker scored in Waterford's most recent First Division victory over Athlone Town on Monday night before his loan came to an end.

Britton joins City who are currently four points ahead of second place Galway United and eight points ahead of the Blues who have a game in hand.

Speaking to Cork City's club website, Britton said: “I am delighted to be joining Cork City. I’ve had a good chat with the manager and I was impressed by what he had to say. I’ve played against them twice this season and have been very impressed with the side. It’s been a good first half of the season, and we all know that we need to work hard to maintain that for the rest of the season. I am looking forward to getting into training and hopefully contributing to a successful season.”

