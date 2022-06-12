Waterford man Molumby stars in Ireland's emphatic win over Scotland

Waterford native Jayson Molumby played a starring role in the Republic of Ireland's emphatic 3-0 victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
FT | Ireland 3-0 Scotland— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) June 11, 2022
What a result
Goals from Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott and Alan Browne secure the win for Ireland #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/VsoBXApaWP
The West Brom midfielder was one of many top performers in the UEFA Nations League fixture while striker Michael Obafemi captured the headlines with a stunning goal and a brilliant assist.
Molumby played alongside Josh Cullen and Jason Knight in midfield and didn't look out of place as the 22-year-old Cappoquin man ran himself ragged and was comfortable in possession in a top-notch performance.
Jayson Molumby loves a challenge— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) June 11, 2022
80' | Just ten minutes to go now, with Ireland looking good (3-0)#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/zdshgdPrSQ
Stephen Kenny's side travel to Lodz, Poland to conclude their June Nations League fixtures against Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14.
