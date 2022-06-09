Search

09 Jun 2022

Waterford winger makes Ireland debut in Ukraine defeat

CJ Hamilton, who grew up in Waterford, made his Ireland debut in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

09 Jun 2022 1:04 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

CJ Hamilton, who grew up in Waterford, made his Ireland debut in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night.

Hamilton entered the game in the 78th minute and the flying winger impressed during his short cameo.

The 27-year-old Blackpool player could feature again against Scotland in the Nations League on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium as Stephen Kenny's side search to pick up their first points of the campaign.

