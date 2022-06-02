Search

02 Jun 2022

FAI accept Kerry FC application to seek League of Ireland licensing

FAI accept Kerry FC application to seek League of Ireland licensing

Mounthawk Park. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

02 Jun 2022 11:48 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

The FAI have accepted Kerry FC's application to enter the club licensing process to be one of the teams in next season's League of Ireland First Division.

The project will be led by former League of Ireland footballer and Kerry native Billy Dennehy alongside American-based directors Steven Conway and Brian Ainscough.

A statement, released by Kerry FC, read: “Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce that our application to enter the club licensing process with the FAI has been accepted.

"It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the Kingdom and Kerry FC hope to be successful in our bid to bring League of Ireland football to Mounthawk Park in February 2023.

"We have been working with the Kerry District League for many months now to realise this dream and complete the player pathway for the players of Kerry after six years competing in the underage National Leagues.

"The people of Kerry have always been proud of their appetite to compete at the highest level in all sports and we hope to provide this full pathway for all those players representing Kerry Football Club."

It added: "Kerry FC believe that a successful application will offer real opportunity to promote our game in the Kerry region as we look forward to bringing the biggest clubs in Irish football to our county.

"Now that the licensing process is underway, we welcome all offers of support as we share this exciting journey with the people of Kerry. More information will be released in due course."

