05 May 2022

MATCH PREVIEW: Bray Wanderers V Waterford FC

Louis Britton isn action for Waterford FC. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

05 May 2022 1:00 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Waterford FC will look to keep tabs on the two First Division frontrunners, Cork City and Galway United, when they target to get the three points at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues go into the fixture in third place on the table, twelve points behind current leaders Cork City who have one game more played. Ten-men Waterford defeated Athlone Town 1-0 at the RSC on Monday thanks to a Louis Britton goal in the second half.

This week's opposition, Bray Wanderers, sit in seventh position on the league standings. The Seagulls drew 1-1 with Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park last time out.

SQUAD
Paul Martin, Brian Murphy, Eddie Nolan, George Forrest, Richard Taylor, Kevin Joshua, Killian Cantwell, Cian Browne, Jeremie Milambo, Darragh Power, Tunmise Sobowale, Yassine En-Neyah, Romeo Akachukwu, Anthony Wordsworth, Ronaldo Green, Shane Griffin, Niall O'Keeffe, Callum Stringer, Roland Idowu, Dean Larkin, Phoenix Patterson, Nigel Aris, Liam Kervick, Junior Quitirna, Cian Kavanagh, Louis Britton, Owen Oseni.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 7

Junior Quitirna - 4

Louis Britton - 3

Eddie Nolan - 2

Cian Kavanagh - 2

George Forrest - 1

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. PIC: Sportsfile

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Carlisle Grounds. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV.

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

25 Feb 2022 | Waterford FC 1-0 Bray Wanderers

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 3/4

Bray Wanderers 16/5

Draw 12/5

