25 Apr 2022

Former Waterford FC loanee named EFL League One Player of the Season

Former Waterford FC loanee Scott Twine was named Sky Bet League One Player of the Season at the EFL Awards on Sunday. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

25 Apr 2022 11:10 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Former Waterford FC loanee Scott Twine was named Sky Bet League One Player of the Season at the EFL Awards on Sunday.

Twine has had a fine season with MK Dons - scoring 16 goals and assisting 13 times for his club this season.

The 22-year-old, who also earned a spot on the Sky Bet League One Team of the Season, previously had a loan spell at Waterford in 2019. The English-born attacking midfielder appeared 15 times for the Blues and bagged two goals during his spell at the club.

Twine transferred to the League One club from Swindon Town last summer and has proven to be a real asset for promotion-chasing MK Dons this season.

