Fine Gael senator issues apology to Robbie Keane over salary comments

Fine Gael senator Micheál Carrigy has issued an apology to former Irish international Robbie Keane over his statement last week saying Keane should donate his FAI salary to grassroots soccer clubs.
On Thursday, the Longford-Westmeath senator released a follow-up statement saying he has withdrawn his remarks and has apologised to the former Irish coach and player.
The statement read:
“On Thursday (24th March), I issued a press release about Robbie Keane.
“I’ve since learned that the information contained in this release was inaccurate and false in a number of respects and was unfair.
“As a result, I have withdrawn the press release and apologise to Robbie for any damage caused.”
