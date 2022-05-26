Leinster v La Rochelle: Preview, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Leinster are gearing up to play the Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Marseille on Saturday, May 28.
#LEIvSR #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/76siSx1zmT— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 25, 2022
Leo Cullen's men overcame Toulouse 40-17 at the Aviva Stadium two weeks ago to earn a spot in this week's final in France.
Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle outfit defeated Racing 92 in their semi-final which sets up an intriguing battle between the ex-Munster fly-half and his former foes.
The 45-year-old, who is Ireland's second most-capped player and highest ever points scorer, will go up against current Irish fly-half Johnny Sexton who O'Gara has described as a "great competitor" ahead of Saturday's final.
Leinster have won four European Cups so far, having come out on top in finals in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018. Leinster's only European final defeat came in 2019 when Saracens were the victors.
TIME
The final will kick-off at 4.45pm (Irish time) at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.
The road to Marseille— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 24, 2022
The top scorers @leinsterrugby have truly entertained us this season #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/vMG16q2y40
TV SCHEDULE
The game will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two from 4pm, Channel 4 from 4.15pm and BT Sport 2 from 4pm.
FINAL WEEK— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 23, 2022
Where are you watching @leinsterrugby v @staderochelais from?
@francetvsport @beinsports_FR @btsportrugby @C4Sport @VMSportIE #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/uIqhFsxIAQ
ODDS
Leinster 1/5
La Rochelle 7/2
Draw 22/1
Always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires and cables as these are always live and potentially dangerous
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.