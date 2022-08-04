PROPERTY WATCH: City accommodation up for grabs for a great price in Waterford!

A one bed terraced property is up for sale for €85,000 in Morgan St, Waterford City.
The building will need refurbishment but would make an ideal investment property or would suit a first time buyer.
The accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen, shower room and a spacious double bedroom.
