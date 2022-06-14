Waterford apartments to go under the hammer for eye-catching prices

Six apartments in a riverside location in Waterford city will go to auction in separate lots later this month.

Numbers 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 10 Moyne House, Grattan Quay, will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 and all but Number 1 will have an advised minimum value (AMV) of €78,000.

Number 1 is a three bed ground floor apartment and has a tenant in situ, and will go to auction with an AMV of €65,000 – the others are two-bed and are located on the ground, first and second floors.

The properties are within walking distance to all amenities, with access to the unit via Grattan Quay and the rear of the courtyard.

Apartment 1 is 60 sq mts, apartment 2 has 61 sq mts, while all the rest have 58 sq mts – and all have a hallway, open plan kitchen/living/dining area, bedrooms –one of which is en-suite – and a main bathroom.

Moyne House is situated on the edge of Waterford city centre, overlooking the Edmund Rice Bridge crossing the River Suir, and only 650m from the top of Broad Street.

Waterford City is host to a wide range of amenities, including bars, cafes, shops and restaurants.

There are numerous leisure facilities within close proximity – including De La Salle Sports Ground, Mount Sion Playground, WIT Sports Hall and Waterford Regional Sports Centre.

The city is well served in terms of educational facilities, including Waterford Institute of Technology, De La Salle College and St Angela's Ursuline Secondary School among others.

Merchants Quay adjoins Grattan Quay and is well served by numerous bus routes.

Fifteen properties from five counties are listed in the June 23 auction.

All are listed on the platform