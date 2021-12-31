PROPERTY WATCH: €600k for elegant house in County Waterford

Click the Next> arrow above to browse through the gallery of pictures.
An elegant, modern and large house is selling for €665,000 and is situated in Butlerstown, County Waterford.
This family house contains 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, 3 Reception Rooms, Office, Games Room, Outside Clinic/Studio/Toilet all with concrete floors. B
The property possesses a Wooden Log Cabin at the rear (with heating, lighting & fully insulated).
