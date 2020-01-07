Waterford's Dunmore Road set for major housing development

Holyhill Developments Ltd. is seeking planning permission from Waterford City and County Council to construct 57 homes and 32 apartments.

The development Knockboy, Dunmore Road, would consist of 57 two-storey dwellings with optional attic conversion and a sunroom. These would consist of 20 three-bedroom semi-detached units (house types A1 and A2), a pair of three-bedroom detached units (house types A3 and A4), 12 four-bedroom semi-detached units (house type B1), four four-bedroom detached units (house type B2) and 19 four-bedroom detached units (house type B3).

Permission for 32 apartments within five blocks has also been sought in the application.

The proposed development would also include the provision of two new pedestrian accesses, vehicular entrance and alterations to the public footpath from the Dunmore Road; 154 car parking spaces; private open space consisting of rear gardens of between 54.1 sqm and 120.7sqm to serve the proposed dwellings; and private balconies of between 7sqm and 8.9sqm for apartment units.