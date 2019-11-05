Waterford shopping hub on the market for €4.75 million

A business park in Waterford is on the market.

Musgrave Business Park on Kilbarry Road off the Waterford Outer Ring Road is up for sale for €4,750,000.

The retail park developed in 2009, extending to a total area of approximately 8,994 square metres. Ample surface parking is provided for approximately 300 customers. Loading, limited storage along plant and waste management is located to the side and rear of the Retail Warehouse units.

According to Daft.ie, the current annual rental income is €407,712. Rent is highly reversionary via fixed rental increases and future rent reviews. Rental income will increase to €433,676 per annum in 2022.

