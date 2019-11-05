Two Waterford stores served with closure orders over food safety

Two Waterford food stores were among 14 premises nationwide served with closure orders for breaches of food safety legislation in October, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has confirmed.

Premises in Louth, Monaghan, Meath, Dublin, Cork, Roscommon, Limerick and Galway were also impacted.

Under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010, the Wisla Polish shop at Unit 2, Park Road Business Park, Park Road, Waterford was hit with a closure order on October 24.

According to the FSAI, the order was lifted on 31 October.

Elsewhere in Waterford, under the FSAI Act, 1998, Euro Corner at 13 Broad Street, Waterford City was also served with a closure order.

The order applied to all of the business except the grocery in the front of the ground floor, for sales of pre-packed ambient foods only. The order was served on October 7 and lifted on October 16.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a closure order is served where it is deemed that "there is or there is likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises; or where an improvement order is not complied with.

"Closure orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities."

Under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010, closure orders and prohibition orders are served where there is a non-compliance with food legislation.

You can find out more at www.fsai.ie.