Former home of singer Una Healy on the market

Seldom will the opportunity arise to acquire such a fine property in the centre of Thurles town, offering security, convenience and comfort.

‘Roslea’ on Slievenamon Road has much to offer and as far as location is concerned it can’t be beaten. It’s a real luxurious home, but more than that it has retained all of its original features. The bright and spacious rooms will appeal to professionals willing to set up alongside their immediate neighbours, which include solicitors, accountants and a dentist.

This property was used for many years as a surgery by Dr. John Healy until his recent retirement.

This is also the home where Una Healy grew up, when sge went to the Presentation Convent where her talents were recognised from an early age. Of course Una’s mother Ann is a sister of Declan Nerney – one of the top country singers – so music is in the blood.

The property is certain to attract keen interest and Broderick's are confident of finding a client looking for that something special. The guide price is €400,000.