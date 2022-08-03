Premier League players to stop taking the knee before every match

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but remain committed to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.

The gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used in specific moments throughout the forthcoming campaign in order to “amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society”.

Premier League captains agreed to perform the act ahead of this weekend’s opening round of games, dedicated ‘No Room for Racism’ matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals.

Ahead of the new season, #PL club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination. The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee. #NoRoomForRacism More: https://t.co/C8HxAVA9qs pic.twitter.com/vtZ6r9D2E7 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 3, 2022

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.

“We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.”

Up to £238,000 will also be donated to designated youth clubs on behalf of the captains following money raised from the ‘No Room For Racism’ sleeve badges sold on club shirts last season, with the Premier League matching the figure.