Search

29 Jul 2022

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger influences World Cup winner to return to football with Irish WNL side

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger influences World Cup winner to return to football with Irish WNL side

Heather O'Reilly has stunned the Women's National League by signing for Shelbourne who will play in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

29 Jul 2022 12:48 PM

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger advised former USA international Heather O'Reilly to return to football following her retirement from the game, and O'Reilly has listened to the Frenchman's guidance by signing for Irish side Shelbourne.

O'Reilly, now 37, has stunned the Women's National League by joining the Dublin outfit who will play in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The 2015 World Cup champion, who has been capped 231 times for her country and won three Olympic games titles, said: "I felt I had more to give, and the project at Shelbourne FC caught my eye from across the Atlantic. Ireland is where my family came from before moving to the US, so there’s a special connection.

"I’m delighted to sign for this great club and help Shels on the journey to become one of the best teams the island of Ireland has ever seen. I’m relishing the chance to put on the boots again and hoping my experience and skills play a part in the pursuit of silverware."

The ex-Arsenal player said she took on advice from former Gunners manager Wenger who influenced her in making a decision to return to football and play in the Champions League - a competition that she has yet to feature in.

“I played in Soccer Aid a few months ago. Arsene Wenger was my manager. We got talking after one of the sessions, and he said, ‘Heather, you are very good, you should still play’.

"I said, ‘Oh thanks Arsene, maybe. I never did play Champions League football, and it always bothered me’. He says, ‘You should do it. You should play’. I puffed out my chest, put some more thought into it, and said I was going to start having some conversations. Arsene Wenger was the catalyst to get me out of retirement, get the boots back on and give it a go with Shelbourne FC.”

Shelbourne open their UEFA Champions League campaign against ZNK Pomurje (Slovenia) on August 18.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media