Republic of Ireland player to break Irish transfer record in Premier League move

Republic of Ireland and Burnley defender Nathan Collins is 'close' to a £20.5 million move to Premier League side Wolves. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland and Burnley defender Nathan Collins is 'close' to a £20.5 million move to Premier League side Wolves, The Telegraph reports.
The Kildare man has been linked with numerous English top-flight clubs following the Clarets' relegation to the Championship.
The 21-year-old signed for Burnley in a deal worth £12.6 million from Stoke City last summer and after an impressive breakthrough campaign, the Irish centre-half looks set for a return to the Premier League. The reported fee would also break the Irish transfer record - which stands at £19 million when Robbie Keane moved to Liverpool in 2008.
Collins has earned six caps for the Boys in Green to date and scored a spectacular goal in Ireland's 1-1 draw against Ukraine last month.
Wolves, who are managed by Portuguese native Bruno Lage, finished in 10th position in the Premier League last season.
