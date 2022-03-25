Search

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

25 Mar 2022 11:20 AM

Email:

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

GOLF
WGC DELL MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V BENETTON
TG4, 7.35PM

SOCCER
LUXEMBOURG V NTH IRELAND
VIRGIN MEDIA, 7.15PM

RUGBY
GLOUCESTER V WORCESTER
BT SPORT2, 7.45PM

RUGBY
LIONS V OSPREYS
PREMIER SPORT 1, 5PM

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

HORSE RACING
FROM DONCASTER
UTV, 1PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEINSTER
RTE2, 7.35PM

GOLF
WGC DELL MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM

WOMEN'S RUGBY
IRELAND V WALES
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 4.45PM

SOCCER
REP IRELAND V BELGIUM
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

GOLF
QATAR MASTERS
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 10AM

GAA
ALLIANZ LEAGUES
TG4, FROM 1PM

GOLF
WGC DELL MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 2.30PM

RUGBY
EXETER V LEICESTER
BT SPORT2, 3PM

GAA
LEAGUE SUNDAY
RTE2, 9.30PM

