Inspiral in great shape ahead of Classic campaign

Star filly Inspiral is reported to have wintered well as she continues her preparations for a tilt at the Qipco 1000 Guineas in the spring.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned daughter of Frankel is a best-priced 3-1 favourite for the first fillies’ Classic of the season after winning each of her four starts as a two-year-old.

She is already proven over the Rowley Mile, having rounded off her juvenile campaign with a Group One victory in the Fillies’ Mile in October.

Emphatic! A magnificent performance by INSPIRAL to win the bet365 Fillies’ Mile (Group 1), and goes favourite for next years QIPCO 1,000 Guineas. pic.twitter.com/BRJSbzo3Kp — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) October 8, 2021

Cheveley director Richard Thompson will leave the training team of John and Thady Gosden to decide whether Inspiral will take in one of the Guineas trials or head straight to Newmarket on May 1.

He said: “Inspiral is in good form and it’s just a question of whether she goes straight to the Guineas or goes for one of the trials beforehand.

“That is obviously still up in the air, but at the moment all is good and it’s all positive, I believe.

“We’re on countdown to the Guineas now. It will be totally down to John and Thady to decide what is the best route to take.”