Una Healy and Loah set to host new Saturday night music series on RTE

RTE has announced a new Saturday night music series hosted by Una Healy and Loah which will debut on screens on Saturday, July 24.

Una Healy and Loah will welcome viewers to enjoy six weeks of glorious evenings of music in the company of some of Ireland's finest performers on The Heart of Saturday Night.

The shows bring together the crème de la crème of performers in Ireland for rousing musical sessions, many of whom have not performed on stage since the beginning of the pandemic. Irish Women in Harmony, Mick Flannery, The Saw Doctors, Soda Blonde, Niamh Regan, Rhiannon Giddens, and many more will entertain viewers from the beautiful surrounds of The Round Room at the Mansion House.

This new summer music series caters to all musical tastes and will celebrate the old, the new, the loved, and the familiar. There will be a wide range of genres represented from pop, folk, rock, classical and traditional.

Each episode in the six-week Saturday night run of shows will feature a segment that pays tribute to and celebrates a national treasure who's no longer with us, with tributes including performances in honour of Phil Lynott, Dolores O'Riordan, Shay Healy, Ronnie Drew & John Prine.

So excited to announce that I’ll be on your TV screens every Saturday for the new 6 weeks on @RTEOne co - hosting ‘The Heart Of Saturday Night’ with the incredible @musicbyloah! We have some incredible talent and can’t wait for you all to watch, tune in from July 24th! pic.twitter.com/iJzNpOQB1j July 12, 2021

Speaking ahead of the new series, presenter Una Healy said: "I was so excited to be asked to co-host The Heart of Saturday Night and getting to do it alongside the incredibly talented Loah was a joy. We had such a brilliant time filming and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Her co-presenter, Loah, said: "The Heart of Saturday Night is a musical dream come true. Co-presenting with Una has been a great pleasure and it’s been wonderful to hear and chat to all the incredible musicians throughout the series. I’m honoured to be part of the show and look forward to sharing our joy with the audience!"

The series will include contributions from the likes of Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Altan with her family, and sisters Louise & Michelle Mulcahy along with Dónal Lunny remembering the celebrated late piper Liam O’Flynn.

The show's presenters will each duet with a musical guest - Una Healy will sing with Derek Ryan and Loah will sing with Gavin James for special, one-off performances.