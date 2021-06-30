Revealed: IRELAND’S RICH LIST 2021 - new series starts next week on RTE

Waterford viewers will get the chance to take a deep dive into the Sunday Times Rich List to find out which of Ireland’s super rich made the most money during this challenging year of Covid, and who lost out.

This two-part 60 minute series entitled Ireland’s Rich List, presented by Richard Curran starts on Monday, July 5 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.

Counting down the winners and losers in the four Irish provinces, the series starts with a look at Leinster and Munster as well as revealing one of the biggest business stories of the year and finding out who’s shot to the top of Ireland’s Rich List.



Leinster and Munster – Ireland’s Rich List – Monday 5 July, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

The programme discovers a company hidden away in Powerscourt in the heart of the Wicklow mountains that is driving forward Ireland’s green revolution. Norman Crowley is CEO of the Cool Planet Group and Studio AVA, and head of a team who are designing and building electric cars in Ireland (in fact, the first new car to be made in Ireland since the DeLorean).

Norman Crowley says: “These ‘hyperclassic’ cars have hypercar performance, they’re very, very, very fast, but they’re classic in their looks and styling. These cars will range in price from a cool €1.2 million to €2 million.”

The programme also checks out a potential future Rich Lister who found themselves in the right place at the right time in 2020. Buymie is a personal grocery shopping service based in Dublin headed up by Devan Hughes, find out how he’s tapping into the new normal.

In Cork, the programme meets up with super-successful businessman Dan Kiely, to discuss his latest venture. After Dan and his wife Linda made their fortune as founders of VoxPro, they set up The Republic of Work.

Dan says: “It’s basically a hub for young entrepreneurs with ideas. We want to provide support. We want to provide mentorship. We want to provide community, we want to provide events, and nurture and help young Cork entrepreneurs to make it.”



Connacht and Ulster – Ireland’s Rich List – Monday 12 July, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

In the second of the Rich List programmes STATSports, a sports technology company that’s become a sports stars’ favourite, is featured.

The programme finds out why it’s on course for ‘unicorn” status - that’s a new company on the way to a billion-dollar valuation.

Also interviewed is David Henderson of Tobermore, a man who’s built a fortune out of bricks: “We produce 2 and half million to 3 million bricks in a single week”.

Ireland’s Rich List 2021 has got the biggest business story of the year, featuring the rise and rise of Ireland’s richest brothers, John and Patrick Collison, founders of the phenomenally successful online payments company, Stripe.

Expert commentators on this series include: Siobhán O’Connell, Marketing Director, Business Plus Magazine; Norah Casey, Entrepreneur and Broadcaster; Siobhán Maguire, Consumer Journalist; Róisín Burke, Senior Business Correspondent, The Business Post; Mark Paul, Business Affairs Correspondent, The Irish Times; Stephen O’Leary, MD, Olytico; Adrian Weckler, Technology Editor, The Irish Independent; Richard Forde, Tech PR Expert; Tom Lyons, Chief Executive, The Currency; Nick Webb, Sunday Times Columnist; Ian Guider, Columnist, The Business Post; Bill Tyson, Financial Correspondent, Irish Mail On Sunday and Ciaran Hancock, Business Editor, The Irish Times.

Ireland’s Rich List is made by Waddell Media for RTÉ One.